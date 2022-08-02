Mamelodi Sundowns loan out Divine Lunga back to Golden Arrows

DSTV Premiership side Mamelodi Sundowns have loaned out Zimbabwe Warriors defender Divine Lunga to his former paymasters Golden Arrows.

According to FARPost, an agreement is already in place that will see the 27-year-old former Chicken Inn utility player making a return back to the KwaZulu Natal based outfit.

“FARPost can reveal that the 27-year-old defender (Lunga) has penned a one-season loan deal with his former club, Arrows,” the football outlet wrote on their website.

In addition, the publication said: “A source at the KZN side disclosed that an agreement was in place already.

“He’ll return to us (Arrows) for just a season on loan. He did well for us during his time here, and it’s a big thing to have him here again,” said the source as quoted by FARPost.

Lunga previously turned out for Arrows since 2018 when he left Zimbabwean club Chicken Inn up to the beginning of last season when he joined Mamelodi Sundowns in July 2021.

He signed a three year deal for the Brazilians and made 12 appearances playing nine DStv Premiership matches, featured two times in the Nedbank Cup and once in the MTN8 Cup.

The Bulawayo born footie never kicked a ball for Downs in the CAF champions league last season.