Hwende claims ‘plot to arrest Chamisa and poison him in prison’

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim Secretary General Chalton Hwende has claimed that since 2018 there has been a plot to arrest party leader Nelson Chamisa in order to “poison him in prison”.

This comes after controversial preacher Apostle Talent Chiwenga offered his political critique arguing that Chamisa was a “coward” and “too careful” to be arrested or stand with incarcerated CCC MP Job Sikhala.

But Hwende took to Twitter to claim that Chamisa had been strategically avoiding being arrested because there was a plan to poison him in jail. He further stated that some of the senior members who defected from their organisation even before the formation of CCC worked with the State to try and make the opposition leader get arrested on frivolous charges.

“Since the 2018 Election was stolen there has always been a plot to arrest Nelson Chamisa in order to poison him in Prison. During the Motlanthe commission he was served by one local commissioner (name withheld) but I see many people insulting him here very often,” Hwende said.

“Very Senior people in our party who later left the party had been recruited by the CIO to coach witnesses and blame the President for the August 1 shooting so that he can be arrested and poisoned in Prison. We were tipped and exposed the plot and it was abandoned.

“They even tried to link him with the sale of council stands and arrested our Cllrs (councillors) and again we exposed the plot thanks to vigilant security and intelligence personnel serving in the current administration. You remember also the Fake Rape Norton Case! All these plots have failed.”

The Kuwadzana East legislator said the denial of bail to Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole and 11 other party activists who were arrested at the funeral wake of murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali was meant to push Chamisa to “fall into the trap” and get arrested.

“The denial of Bail to the 13 Nyatsime Leaders is also meant to push the President to fall into the trap and plot and we should never allow that. We are pushing the regime to release these political prisoners. A lot of international lobbyists are going on to secure their release,” he said.

In a video circulating on social media, Apostle Chiwenga claimed that by not being arrested, Chamisa was showing that he was not a good foot forward for the opposition. He said Sikhala would be a better leader than Chamisa.

“Anyone who does not question Mr Chamisa’s sincerity towards his position as the President of the opposition in Zimbabwe should actually have to go through a medical examination,” the controversial cleric said.

“We’re speaking as an observation that we have made. An observation that is worrisome. Why has Mr Chamisa not been arrested to date? Is he a nice man? Is he a careful politician?

“This convenient politicking by Mr Chamisa is highly suspicious. The ruthlessness of Zanu-PF and their blind eye towards Mr Chamisa is too convenient to ignore.

“I can tell you today that if people of Zimbabwe were wise enough they could actually see a better leader in Job Sikhala than in Nelson Chamisa.

“What he (Sikhala) believes, he fights from it to the drop of his blood. He is willing to take a blow for what he believes. Ahhh Mr Chamisa is a very calculative man,” Apostle Chiwenga added.

Zimbabwe is set to hold elections in less than 12 months.