Ximex Mall dealer shoots girlfriend to death over allegations of infidelity

A Ximex Mall dealer identified as Tafadzwa Russel Murengwa popularly known as Boss Pangolin shot dead his lover Samantha Ruvimbo Dzapata at Bathroom Boutique in Harare on Friday, accusing her of cheating.

This comes after Boss Pangolin allegedly splashed money at Ximex Mall on Thursday causing a stampede before he drove away from the place.

On Friday morning, Boss Pangolin’s girlfriend was shot dead at a Bathroom Boutique. Police are considering him as a prime suspect. He allegedly left the scene in a charcoal grey Toyota Aqua with no number plates.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has confirmed that Murengwa, known to friends as ‘Boss Pangolin’, had since gone on the run.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to his arrest in connection with the callous shooting and murder of his ex-lover Samatha Dzapata, of Waterfalls, along Simon Mazorodze Road near Bathroom Boutique,” Nyathi said.

Only 24 hours earlier Murengwa caused a near stampede at Ximex Mall when he threw thousands of United States dollars from a window to a crowd down below on Thursday.

A 14-minute voice note from Murengwa has given some insight into led him to shoot dead his lover.

“We had issues with Samantha since January. I spoke to her mum and we started dating again after a few months,” he narrated.

“The problems started again before we went to Victoria Falls for a holiday when she hung up on a video call from her lover. I confronted her but we went ahead with the trip after I forgave her.

“We had another nasty fight after I realised she was still chatting with that guy and I hacked her phone. I confronted this man until Samantha decided to dump me for the guy.

“Samantha dragged me to court and I was served with a peace order but I kept in touch with her and even bought her a car in Beitbridge just to show how much I loved her, while she was still seeing that man.

“They both even told me to back off and I realised then that I had no chance. Today, I took Samantha’s belongings to her workplace. I then went to Waterfalls where she was staying with her sister along Simon Mazorodze Road.

“She started acting all funny, throwing stones around. I tried to reason with her until I became emotional and shot her while she was holding onto her sister.”

“I’m sorry to all the Murengwa family for what I did. Now I’m in Bindura to meet someone. I’ll be crossing the border and start a new life,” he said.

There is meanwhile evidence of a message and a photo Samantha sent to one of Murengwa’s friends. In the photo she is seen with a fresh wound just above her right eye and a swollen lip.

“This is what your friend did to me when I told him that I am not able to settle with him because of his behaviours. He abused me emotionally, he was controlling and manipulative.

“When I prayed I asked God for signs before I make any plans. My spirit told me that he won’t change, and the marriage would be hell. I decided to quit. So he attacked me in the face and head with the jack.”