Ngezi Platinum Stars sack Benjani Mwaruwari

Mhondoro based Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Ngezi Platinum Stars have parted ways with former Warriors skipper Benjani Mwaruwari.

According to reports, Mwaruwari who has been at the helm since March and had so far been in charge of thirteen games was fired along with his technical team including assistant coach Bongani Mafu.

However, the club is yet to issue an official statement.

In thirteen games he has been in charge of since joining the club four months ago, the former Manchester City and Jomo Cosmos striker won three times, drew six and lost four games.

His latest defeat was to Yadah FC over the weekend when the Platinum miners lost 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Mwaruwari replaced Rodwell Dhlakama in March after the latter was shown the exit door following allegations of corruption.

It was his first ever coaching job since hanging his boots a few years ago.