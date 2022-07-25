DeMbare’s title hopes rekindled after emphatic win over Chicken Inn

Goals from the Ghanaian Emmanuel Paga, defender Frank Makarati as well as rising star Junior Makunike were enough to see championship contenders Dynamos edge second placed Chicken Inn 3-0 to rekindle their title hopes in the ongoing campaign.

The league fixture played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday saw DeMbare end their winless and goalless streak which had lasted for one month.

The Harare giants had failed to register a victory or score in their last four games.

This had left some of their fans doubting if the 20 time championship winners who at one stage this season led the log standing are still in for the title race.

The doubt comes after an impressive performance which of late has been shown by the resurgent FC Platinum who are now six points clear at the summit of the table.

Eventually, the situation had drawn a lot of criticism for the Dynamos gaffer Tonderai Ndiraya with some of the club’s faithfuls blaming him for buying blunt strikers.

The former Warriors assistant coach was much criticized for particularly buying the gigantic Nigerian forward Alex Orotomal.

Orotomal has scored one goal this season, however his contribution on Saturday was vital after helping the team to open the scoring against the Gamecocks.

The Nigerian won a penalty in the 46th minute when he was fouled in the box by Chicken Inn skipper and veteran defender Moses Jackson.

Frank Makarati stepped up and made no mistake except to slot home the penalty giving his side a lead before the break.

This was before the Mzilikazi born rising star who is related to the late CAPS United midfielder Blessing “Yogo Yogo” Makunike, (Junior) Makunike doubled the lead for the visitors in the 56th minute.

The 18-year-old former Mpopoma High student who is now at Prince Edward in Harare saw his left footed half volley from outside the box beat Chicken Inn’s goalkeeper Pride Zendera.

Furthermore, ten minutes later, DeMbare’s top scorer Paga scored the third goal to seal the victory for the Glamour Boys who are now two points behind second placed Chicken Inn and eight behind log leaders FC Platinum.

DeMbare now has 39 points while Chicken Inn has 41 and Platinum 47 after all have played 22 games each.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s victory could see a lot of the so-called seven million DeMbare fans ‘pardoning’ Ndiraya and once again beginning to trust the process.

The Harare giants last won the league title in 2014 when they were still under Calisto Pasuwa who won the championship a record four consecutive times since 2011.