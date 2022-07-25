Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Galatasaray, Valladolid reportedly show interest in Tino Kadewere

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 24,395
MAKE MINE A DOUBLE... Zimbabwe international football striker Tino Kadewere makes a “V” sign after scoring his second goal for Lyon in their French Ligue 1 match against St Etienne in 2021

Turkish side Galatasaray and Spanish La Liga outfit Real Valladolid have reportedly become the latest admirers of Zimbabwe international striker Tinotenda Kadewere.

Recent reports coming from Turkey suggest the two clubs are chasing the signature of Kadewere who is out of favour at French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnias.

The 26-year-old Warriors striker’s future at Lyon looks uncertain following his poor performance last season where he netted one goal in fifteen appearances.

The Highfield born football star started less than five times in all competitions.

Last week, French football outlet L’Équipe reported that another French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg are ready to permanently rope in the former Harare City star.

L’Équipe reported that Strasbourg believe Kadewere could be a direct replacement for their departing striker Ludovic Ajorque who is on the verge of completing a move to joining the Germany Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin for a fee of €15m.

Kadewere who at the moment was named in coach Peter Bosz’s pre-season squad that travelled to Netherlands last week is still under contract at Lyon until June 2024.

However, the dreadlocked forward who is said to be also willing to leave the club in anyway (a loan deal or permanent move) has been linked with a move to a number of clubs across Europe including Burnley who were playing in the English Premier League.

Several French Ligue 1 clubs including his fellow countryman Marshall Munetsi’s club Stade de Reims, Lorient and Troyes are all reportedly interested in him.

Moreover, another French top flight outfit Stade Brestois are also reportedly eyeing to bring in the striker on a loan deal.

