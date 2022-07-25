Chamisa says – President Hichilema giving Africans hope once again

Zimbabwe’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has maintained his stance that he is inspired by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

It is almost a year now since Hichilema was elected as President under the United Party for National Development (UPND).

In his current leadership, he has seemingly employed leadership attributes different from many African political elites with policies that are clearly boosting his country’s economy.

Last week, Hichilema told the business community in his country that his government had not purchased new presidential vehicles for him because it was not his priority.

He also warned government officials with extravagant tendencies.

“Let’s not make money for the Statutory boards and kill the businesses. I send a message here to just alert this platform that I have set a date to meet all the Statutory heads…….. government institutions. I’m seeing luxury spending there. I’m watching. I’m seeing luxury spending there,” he said.

“I have not bought any presidential vehicle. The vehicles we found were working. The tires are working. We are going to use those.”

Commenting on Hichilema’s sentiments, Chamisa who is set to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the presidential race in 2023 said he was inspired.

“FRESH POLITICS… Let us shift value where it should go…to investments, projects and transactions. Thank you President Hakainde Hichilema and Zambia for giving Africans hope once more. Quality Leadership turns things around,” the opposition leader said.

Since the election of Hichilema, the Zambian Kwacha has continued to perform well with Bank of Zambia officials attributing the positive development to a favorable environment.

“Following the general elections on 12 August, the Kwacha gained 30% against the dollar to hit K15.89 ($0.93),” Besnat Mwanza, the director of communications at the Bank of Zambia told The Africa Report last month.