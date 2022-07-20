Kuda Mahachi’s abused son taken by Department of Social Welfare

Exactly two months after suffering some third degree burns resulting in his right leg being cut off Warriors star Kudakwashe Mahachi’s four year old son was reportedly taken by the Department of Social Welfare last week.

The move comes after the Ministry of Public Services, Labour and Social Welfare felt the minor is not living in a safe environment after suffering from child abuse.

As a result, the social welfare department whose mandate is to protect children from any form of child abuse and also offer them support service such as place of safety took Mahachi’s son and are now his new custodians.

According to the Sunday News, the decision taken by the department of social welfare was meant to ensure that Mahachi’s son will give an independent testimony to reveal what transpired resulting in him being burnt.

This comes after it was not clear how the four year old child got burnt, although his mother Maritha Ndlovu, Mahachi’s ex-wife accuses the Mzilikazi born football star of scalding their son with boiling water at a time he had visited his dad in South Africa during his days at SuperSport United early this year.

However, the Warriors midfielder has denied the child abuse allegations resulting in the matter going to the courts where it is pending a court ruling.

And following the step taken by the social welfare department, Ndlovu through her lawyers from Coghlan and Welsh reportedly challenged the removal of her child from her custody and filed an urgent chamber application.

Nevertheless, a privy source told Nehanda Radio that Ndlovu’s application was rejected by the court and the son will remain in the custody of the social welfare department.

Mahachi is currently clubless after SuperSport United initially suspended him and said they will not renew his contract following the allegations of the gruesome act.