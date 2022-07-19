Zimsec tells parents to report schools refusing ZWL$ exam fees

By Brilliant Mukaro | Masvingo Mirror |

The Zimbabwe Schools’ Examination Centre (ZIMSEC) has advised parents to report any schools refusing payment of examination fees in local currency as this is against Government policy.

The statement by ZIMSEC to The Mirror came amid reports from several parents that they were facing challenges with schools that prefer examination fees in US$ only.

The schools are arguing that if the money is paid into their accounts, it will lose value to inflation before July 22, 2022 which is the due date that the money must be deposited into the Zimsec account. This they said would force the schools to top up the shortfalls using their own money.

Zimsec director of communications Nicky Dhlamini, however, clarified the policy and said that the fee is accepted in all currencies. She advised members of the public who are being refused payment in ZWL$ to report such schools to ZIMSEC.

She said schools must abide by the stipulated government rules which provide for the payment of fees in both local and foreign currency.

The exam fee is pegged at US$11 per subject or its equivalent at the prevailing interbank exchange rate. Already parents are finding it difficult to raise the money because of the current economic hardships.

“ZIMSEC has pegged exam fees and is payable in both local and foreign currency. Parents must report all schools that are demanding US$ only. It is against Government policy to refuse payment in local currency,” said Dhlamini.