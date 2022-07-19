ZACC investigates Wadyajena

By Sydney Mubaiwa | Masvingo Mirror |

Prominent Zanu-PF MP for Gokwe – Nembudziya Justice Mayor Wadyajena has been reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) after more than 10 tonnes of cotton seed and fertilizers were allegedly found hidden in a shop at Nembudziya Growth Point last week.

Sources told The Mirror that Wadyajena allegedly stashed the loot so that he could use it in the campaign for the 2023 elections.

Wadyajena, however, dismissed the allegations and said that this was just blackmail to soil his name ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A source said, more than 10 tonnes of cotton seed and fertilizers were impounded during a raid by the Police at a shop at Nembudziya Growth Point.

“The shop owner said the loot belonged Wadyajena”.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Wadyajena but directed further questions to ZACC.

“Police raided a shop for inputs in Gokwe North. However, ZACC is the one handling the matter,” he said.

ZACC spokesperson John Makamure could only say that the matter is still under investigation.

“The matter is still under investigation and hopefully we will brief the media once investigations are completed, at the moment we cannot comment,” he said.