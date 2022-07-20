Sikandar Raza delighted after winning Player of the Tournament award

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has expressed his delight after winning the Player of the Tournament award at the just ended 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B held in Bulawayo.

Raza went on to scoop the prestigious individual accolade after displaying a sensational performance through out the tournament which ran from 8-18 July.

The all-rounder who is currently regarded as the Chevrons’ ‘fan favourite’ produced a stellar performance when Zimbabwe beat Netherlands in the final match played on Sunday at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

He was also named man of the match in that encounter against Netherlands where Zimbabwe won by 37 runs.

This comes after the pint sized cricketer helped Zimbabwe win the game courtesy of his superb bowling which saw him end up with figures 4/8 in his four overs.

And following his brilliant bowling against Netherlands in the world cup qualifiers final, Raza recorded the best bowling figures ever by a Zinbabwean in the T20 matches.

In reaction to both the Chevrons’ victory and also his individual accolade, Raza who took to his Twitter account said:

“It has taken me a whole day to as to how I feel and I still think this feeling hasn’t sunk in yet. Alhamdulillah and Thanks to Allah for all the blessings.

“Well done to players and technical team for achieving what we set out to achieve when we got together for camp.

“The atmosphere yesterday (Sunday) was just unreal. I cannot thank you all enough for turning out in numbers to support us.It meant a lot and we all are very grateful. Time to recharge the batteries for couple of big series ahead,” he tweeted.

The all-rounder who won three man of the match awards altogether through out the tournament also tweeted photos of himself posing with all his awards.

The just ended 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B featured eight nations who had earlier qualified either automatically through ICC team rankings or regional qualification pathway tournaments as well as the first-round exits from 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.