Chinese man extradited from Zambia to Malawi over racist videos

Zambia has extradited a Chinese filmmaker to neighbouring Malawi to face charges relating to racism and child exploitation.

Lu Ke was a Malawi resident when he was exposed by BBC Africa Eye, which reported he had used local children to film personalised greetings videos, some of which included racist content.

The videos could be bought for up to $70 (£55) on Chinese social media and internet platforms.

Lu Ke denied making derogatory videos.

He had said he made them in order to spread Chinese culture to the local community.

Lu Ke was detained last month in Zambia and fined for entering it illegally.

Malawi’s Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda confirmed to the BBC that he had been extradited. He added that the Chinese citizen is due to appear in court on Monday in line with procedures after someone has been arrested.

The BBC Africa Eye documentary led to a promise from China to clamp down on online racism against Africans, the South China Morning Post reported.

Also in the wake of the film, social media platforms popular in China took steps to prevent the circulation of the types of videos from Africa that it highlighted, according to website Rest of World.

In one of the videos filmed in Malawi and seen by the BBC, a group of young children is made to chant in Chinese – “I’m a black monster. My IQ is low”, clearly unaware of what they are saying.

While being secretly filmed by an undercover journalist posing as a potential buyer, Lu Ke admitted and then immediately denied having made the video.

Malawian police launched an investigation in June but were unable to arrest the Chinese filmmaker as he could not be found. He was later arrested in Zambia. BBC News