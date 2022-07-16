West Ham reportedly interested in Warriors defender Jordan Zemura

English Premier League (EPL) side West Ham United are reportedly interested in the services of the Warriors and AFC Bournemouth left back Jordan Zemura, talkSPORT reported.

According to the report, the Hammers are eyeing to bring the 22-year-old defender to London this summer ahead of the 2022/23 EPL campaign slated to begin in August.

The reports also suggest the Hammers’ manager David Moyes is keen to bring in another left back in his team to bolster his defense before the season commences.

It is also believed the Scottish tactician is contemplating on using a new formation next season that will see the team using three defenders.

Aaron Cresswell who was his (Moyes) left back last season could be switched to a back three while Zemura who is on the team’s radar might be used as a wing back if he signs for the London based side.

However, the move could fail to yield results after Bournemouth who earned top flight promotion last season are said to be reluctant to sell Zemura who is regarded as one of their best defenders after showing a sterling performance last season in the Championship.

The Zimbabwean international played a big role last season when the Cherries automatically got promoted to the EPL after finishing in second position behind the Championship winners Fulham.

The 22-year-old versatile player found the back of the net three times for the Cherries in the Championship after making thirty two appearances.

Zemura still has a running contract which is left with twelve months for the newly promoted Bournemouth.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker once hinted on trying to convince the player to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium.

Multiple reports indicated that the English gaffer is targeting a long term contract for the England born highly rated defender.

“Scott Parker insisted triggering options on the contracts of Jordan Zemura and Jaidon Anthony providing “oxygen” for both parties,” the Daily Echo wrote in March.

The ex-Fulham midfielder also highlighted that Zemura has a promising and bright future ahead of him if he continues to play for the Cherries.

He said: “I don’t see a better place for him at this present moment in time and hopefully. I definitely see him as long-term stayer here (Bournemouth) with us.”