Zim teenager Shumaira Mheuka signs for Chelsea developmental side

England born Zimbabwean teenage starlet Shumaira Mheuka (15) put pen to paper to sign a contract with the English Premier League (EPL) side Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion, The Secret Scout reported.

The Secret Scout took to Twitter last weekend to confirm the arrival of Mheuka in London after joining Chelsea to play for their developmental side.

“BOOM. Chelsea have today signed U15 Shumaira Mheuka from Brighton & Hove Albion,” the football outlet tweeted.

Mheuka joins the Blues after having spent six years with Brighton a club he started to play for when he was aged nine.

Aged 15, the talented forward, Mheuka also played for Brighton and Hove U18s last year.

Mheuka has also represented England U15s at youth internationals where he made his debut in April this year (2022) and scored two goals in two appearances.

Born in England to Zimbabwean parents, the promising centre forward is also eligible to play for the Warriors despite having represented the Three Lions (England) at youth level.

Reports indicate that Shim as (Shumaira) Mheuka is known in the English football circles is the son to the former Zimbabwe Saints attacking midfielder Malcom Mheuka.

Malcom (Mheuka) the father to Shim was born in Dangamvura, Mutare in Manicaland province and attained his secondary education at Mutare Boys High.