Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Togo army regrets killing seven teenagers

AfricaInternationalNews
By Staff Reporter 10,888
Army chief, Dadja Maganawe
Army chief, Dadja Maganawe

The army in Togo has expressed its profound regret for killing seven teenagers on Saturday night who it mistook for jihadists.

In a statement, the army chief, Dadja Maganawe, said that the group had been killed when they were attacked by an army aircraft on night patrol.

All the victims were aged between 14 and 18.

Media in the northern Savanes region reported that the teenagers were on their way home from celebrating the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

The Togolese army has been on high alert following the country’s first deadly militant attack in May, when eight soldiers were killed near the border with Burkina Faso. BBC News

Related Articles

Faure Gnassingbe: Togo leader treads in father’s steps

16,975

Togo counts votes as challenger claims ‘fraud’

14,651

Adebayor named in Togo squad for Nations Cup qualifier

593

Togo shuts down internet amid protests

900

Five African countries ban ‘dirty fuels’ from…

243

Togo's plea to play rejected by CAF

175
Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments