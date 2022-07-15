Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba set to film documentary

Warriors and Aston Villa player Marvelous Nakamba (28) is working towards filming a documentary which will chronicle his life from childhood until to date, the player revealed in Bulawayo recently.

The Hwange born football star highlighted this at the inaugural two day under-17 football tournament that was organized through his charitable organization the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF).

Nakamba’s remarks came after he was asked by journalists during an interview to provide clarity on his football career particularly during his grassroots level.

The question comes as a result of the debate which has agreeably spanned for years now within the Zimbabwean football fraternity regarding which clubs Nakamba has turned out for before his blossoming and stellar professional football career.

It is a fact that there are several reports or rumours linking the impressive Warriors star’s football roots with different clubs including giants Highlanders and some of the widely spread information is distorted.

However, the soft spoken and left footed midfield maestro cleared the air at White City Stadium where his inaugural MNF under 17 tournament which was won by Mutare’s Majesa Academy was held.

Speaking to journalists Nakamba said: “I started to play football when I was still young.

“When I came to stay in Bulawayo when I was still young coming from my nearby rural area (Hwange) I firstly played for Njube Sundowns after that I went to play for Grassroot then Highlanders FC juniors.

“From Highlanders juniors I went to Bantu Rovers when I was aged 15 and then from there I went to France, Netherlands and Belgium I’m now in the United Kingdom,” said Nakamba as he reminisced the past.

He added: “I think you (journalists) will know more about me because there is a documentary coming up soon the Marvelous Nakamba documentary.

“Here I just gave you a brief about myself but there is a documentary set to come up and that will provide every detail about me, where I started, how did I make it and who was there for me and similar things.”

However, Nakamba did not reveal everything about his upcoming documentary for instance the date it will be premiered.

Nakamba grew up in one of the most remote areas in Zimbabwe named Nekatambe located 35 kilometres outside Hwange town.

That is where he did part of his primary education at Dinde Primary School before he moved to Bulawayo.