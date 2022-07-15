Disciplinary hearings for nurses who participated in June strike

Government is reportedly planning to hold a disciplinary hearing for all nurses and senior doctors who participated in job action last month over poor salaries.

In a letter dated July 14, Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union (ZPNU) wrote to the Health Services Board (HSB) asking the board to confirm if it is the one that directed Kadoma Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to summon nurses for disciplinary hearings for striking over poor salaries.

“With reference to the above-mentioned subject, we wish to confirm if it is your office that has directed Kadoma Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to call nurses for a disciplinary hearing for participating in industrial action of 20 June 2022,” read a letter signed by ZPNU president Robert Chiduku.

“We further request your office to advise hospital management to stop victimizing the nurses in all public hospitals.

“We look forward to your cooperation.”

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, opposition activist Pride Mkono said the move by government to punish public sector workers over striking was a violation of the Constitution.

“This is a violation of the right to collective job action set out in Section 65 of the Constitution. The government cannot continue to pay civil servants in a moribund currency when goods and services are being priced in United States Dollars,” he said.

Mkono further stated: “That is a solid move by their union to stand firm in supporting their members. Striking is a right and they followed all the notice procedures before embarking on the industrial action.

“Instead of wasting time, the government should be communicating when it will be raising salaries in United States Dollars.”

Public Service Minister Paul Mavima on Thursday pleaded with civil servants not to abandon salary negotiations.

“At this particular point in time, they should not abandon the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC). NJNC is the only legitimate platform for our civil servants to negotiate,” he said.

“We are moving towards instituting a collective bargaining council and everyone within the labour movement in the civil service knows that we have moved quite a lot towards establishing that.”

Civil servants are arguing that the Zimbabwean dollar is too volatile hence they are demanding to be paid in the United States dollar.