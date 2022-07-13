Klopp unleashes highly rated Zim teenage sensation Isaac Mabaya

English Premier League (EPL) giants Liverpool FC have unleashed the highly rated and versatile Zimbabwean teenager Isaac Mabaya who is part of the first team pre-season tour squad in Thailand.

The 17-year-old starlet was handed a start in Liverpool’s first eleven which played against and was crushed 4-0 by Manchester United in a pre-season encounter on Tuesday afternoon.

Mabaya has already received some praise from the Reds’ media department on the club’s website.

He is part of the nine academy players who were invited by manager Jurgen Klopp to be part of the 37 member squad that travelled for a pre-season tour.

The England born promising star is touted to be James Milner’s heir whilst at the same time he also is being believed to be emulating the impressive Three Lions’ utility player Trent Alexander-Arnold’s play.

“Jurgen Klopp has invited a plethora of Liverpool youngster on his pre-season tour and one (Mabaya) could become his James Milner heir after he copied Trent Alexander-Arnold’s transition,” Liverpool FC News wrote on their website.

Born in Preston, England to Zimbabwean parents, the 17-year-old who has been playing for the club’s U18 side is said to be “an interesting watch for Klopp and his coaching staff” as Liverpool kick started their pre-season friendly games.

After playing the Red Devils in Thailand, few days later, the former Champions League and EPL winners will then play Crystal Palace in Singapore.

Mabaya, a utility player who can play as a winger or as a central midfielder has been described as an ‘impressive athlete’ who ‘was transformed into a right-back at U18 level (similar to Trent Alexander-Arnold)’.

According to Liverpool FC News, “Mabaya is one to watch for the future and for the summer ahead with plenty of chances to catch the eye.

“His (Mabaya) chances in the first team may be limited at right-back, but with the youngster capable of playing in various other positions, he could look to make a mark as a central midfielder or as a winger next season.

“In fact his versatility could even see him feature in the hybrid squad role James Milner has occupied at Anfield, once the veteran midfielder departs for pastures new,” the club published on their website.

Freelance sports journalist, Ben Bocsak who wrote the article, believes Mabaya whom he said is a player full of energy and pace is exactly one of the kind of players Klopp loves to have in his squad.