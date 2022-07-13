SHOCK as Zanu PF official calls for Nelson Chamisa’s violent death

A Zanu-PF official has shockingly called for the violent death of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa and his followers.

The man who is identified by journalist Hopewell Chin’ono as Abton Mashayanyika, also nicknamed Bhito, a Bishop in the Habbakuk Apostolic Faith Mission is seen in an undated video addressing a rally at Rampopo Hills under Chief Mapiravana in Mberengwa North inciting party supporters to the violent assassination of the opposition leader.

“He is from Dlehari Area under Sabhuku Kuraicha,” Chin’ono tweeted.

“When we say ‘down with Muzorewa’ what does that mean? It means he must die,” Mashayanyika says in the video.

“When we say ‘down with a witch’ what does that mean? It means the witch must die. When we say ‘down with sellouts’, what does that mean? He must be killed. Have you understood what it means?

“When we say down, down with Chamisa. It means he must be killed. When you respond you should do so knowing that I’m saying so and so should die. Down with CCC!”

The shocking video comes at a time when the country is less than a year away from elections. Chamisa is set to face President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the second time in the ballot box.

On Wednesday, the opposition leader posted:

“Peace is profitable for all at all times. The outcomes of violence are often unpredictable and costly,” he said.

Government critic and renowned author Tsitsi Dangarembga said the sentiments of the Zanu-PF official showed that his party acted like a “terror group”.

“This is terrorism. When put together with killings, abductions and torture of opposing citizens, the speech shows that Zanu-PF acts like a terror group.

“The speaker should not be so bold as to incite violent murder of a man, his kids and supporters unless he knew it was safe to do so,” she said.

The police are yet to take action following the statements by the Zanu PF official.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not answering his phone at the time of writing.