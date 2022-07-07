Sikhala, Sithole denied bail after 23 days of pre-trial incarceration

High Court judge Justice Lucy Mungwari has denied bail to opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole who are charged with incitement to commit public violence. The duo have now been in custody for 23 days.

The lawmakers were arrested on 14 June, accused of inciting violence following clashes with Zanu-PF youths in Chitungwiza at the funeral wake for murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

They were denied bail last week with magistrate Gibson Mandaza ruling that they were “a threat to public security”.

On Thursday, their bail appeal was again dismissed by the High Court.

The two are represented by human rights lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR)

“Hon. Sikhala and Hon. Sithole will remain incarcerated at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison after Justice Mungwari dismissed their bail appeal after ruling that if released on bail, the two are likely to disturb public order or undermine public order or security,” ZLHR said.

Ali was abducted by suspected Zanu-PF thugs before her body was found after two weeks cut into pieces and her intestines packed in a plastic bag and thrown into a well at the Beatrice home of claimed Zanu-PF supporter and murder suspect Pius Jamba.

The State alleges that Sikhala incited violence by urging opposition supporters to avenge Ali’s murder in a video which went viral on social media.

Sithole, the CCC Member of Parliament for Chitungwiza North, is also accused of inciting violence by arranging lorries which ferried party activists who attacked the homes of Zanu-PF supporters.

Commenting on the latest development, CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere urged party supporters to wear yellow tomorrow (Friday) in solidarity with the duo.

“As the CCC we obviously respect the court ruling but insist that in terms of the Constitution both these Honourable Members of Parliament remain innocent until proven guilty. None of them has any conviction for any offense relating to public violence. Bail is a constitutional right.

“We have talked to their lawyers, they are going to take steps to secure their position and remedies for them with regards to the court judgement which we obviously respect.

“As for the citizens, we call for everyone to join in yellow Friday tomorrow where everybody will be wearing yellow in solidarity with both Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole,” she said.