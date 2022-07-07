Shocker as Mnangagwa appoints Kembo Mohadi’s daughter into ZEC

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Zanu-PF deputy leader Kembo Mohadi’s daughter Abigail Millicent Ambrose as one of the new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioners.

Mnangagwa on Thursday swore in Ambrose, Catherine Mpofu, Jane Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava, Rosewita Murutare and Shepard Manhivi as ZEC Commissioners at State House.

The appointment of Ambrose, the daughter of the former Vice President, has caused public outcry with observers claiming Mnangagwa was installing cronies to manipulate the upcoming harmonised elections.

Mohadi was forced to quit as VP after a sex scandal that was exposed by the media.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Ambrose’s appointment raised “serious conflict of interest issues”.

“This raises serious conflict of interest issues and goes to the root of the constitutional imperative for ZEC to be independent and non-partisan,” Mahere said.

“The unacceptable appearance of Zanu PF bias is impossible to shake off in the circumstances. Rest assured, we will challenge this as we continue to fight for electoral reforms ahead of the landmark elections in 2023.”

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono called the appointment “dodgy”.

“In communication we talk about a good day to bury bad news, that is what the regime has done about the ZEC appointments.

“When Zimbabweans are glued to the British comical drama, Pfeee the dodgy appointments

“Let us see what the opposition/civil society will do today and beyond,” he stated.

Chin’ono further said that the move would create a launch pad for election rigging.

“Today ZEC appointed kids of Zanu-PF leaders as commissioners, something that will trigger rigging. Are you seeing the opposition leaders screaming about it except Fadzayi Mahere and a few others?

“They don’t care because they are assured of their parliamentary seats!”

Political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya said the appointment of Mohadi’s daughter was meant to cause voter apathy ahead of 2023 elections.

“The appointment of Mohadi’s daughter to ZEC is meant to create disinterest in the electoral process leading to voter apathy. Zimbabweans need to be vigilant and show that with or without a captured ZEC they will register, vote and defend their vote in 2023,” he said

Zimbabwe is set to hold its harmonised general elections in 2023. CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and Zanu-PF President Mnangagwa are set to face each other for the second time.