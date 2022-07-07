Ageless Nyasha Mushekwi defying the odds in China, scores again

Despite having endured a slow start to the campaign in the Chinese Super League, it appears the ageless Nyasha Mushekwi has found his best form and continues to defy the odds in Asia.

This comes after the 34-year-old striker’s first half left footed goal from close range helped his side Zhejiang to a 2-0 victory at home over his former paymasters Dalian Pro yesterday afternoon.

The former Warriors and CAPS United star broke the deadlock in the 26th minute to put his side in front after being provided with a neat pass by his captain Franko.

It was the former Mamelodi Sundowns goal scoring machine, Mushekwi’s third goal of the season in the ongoing 2022/23 Chinese Super League campaign.

The goal also saw him complete a double over his former paymasters Dalian Pro in just two weeks after netting against them in the first leg of the league encounter played in June.

It was also his third successive goal since ending his dry spell when he opened his scoring account some three weeks ago.

The victory helped Zhejiang who are also known as Hangzhou Greentown move two places up the log table.

The Chinese top flight side are now on eighth position with twelve points after playing nine matches.

A news source for Chinese sports, China Sports Vision 2050 took to their Twitter handle on Wednesday to tweet a video of Mushekwi netting his third goal of the season against Dalian Pro.

It was captioned: “Nyasha Mushekwi’s 3rd goal of the season put Zhejiang into the lead in their 2:0 victory over Dalian.

“2 of the 3 goals are against Dalian: as the last time, the Zimbabwean striker did not celebrate for the goal against his former team,” tweeted the sports news source.