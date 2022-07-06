Joey Antipas, Brian Muza voted coach and player of the month for June

Bulawayo based Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Chicken Inn’s duo of gaffer Joey Antipas and striker Brian Muza have scooped Coach and Player of the Month awards for the month of June respectively.

The local football governing body the PSL confirmed Tuesday the two won the individual accolades.

“Congratulations to our player and coach of the month of June 2022. Joey Antipas and Brian Muza,” the PSL posted on their Facebook timeline on Tuesday morning.

The Gamecocks’ pair of Antipas and Muza won the monthly awards after the former champions won the only two matches that were played in June when the league returned for the second half of the season.

The awards come few days after the 2015 title winners were handed a heavy defeat by the reigning champions FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday.

First half goals from Walter Musona and left back Nomore Chinyerere were enough for the Platinum Boys to roast Chicken Inn in a fixture that resulted in the latter being toppled from the summit of the log table.

And owing to the resounding victory the Norman Mapeza coached side are now two points clear of the second placed Chicken Inn with 40 points in their pocket.

The three time champions who now seem to be in a quest of defending the title after a low start to the season are five points ahead of the Harare giants Dynamos FC who are now seated on third position.

In their next assignments slated for next weekend, Platinum will host giant killers Bulawayo Chiefs at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on Saturday while DeMbare are away to face Cranborne Bullets at Vengere Stadium the same afternoon.

Chicken Inn will also be away to Tenax FC on Sunday afternoon at a venue which is yet to be announced.