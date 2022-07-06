Zim teen Leon Chiwome signs for EPL side Wolverhampton Wanderers

England-born Zimbabwean teen forward Leon Chiwome (16) has completed his move to join English Premier League (EPL) side Wolverhampton Wanderers from League One outfit AFC Wimbledon.

According to reports, the deal comes after the two clubs agreed on an undisclosed fee that will see Chiwome begin to ply his trade with Wolves at the Molineux Stadium during this coming campaign.

Speaking after the completion of the deal, the AFC Wimbledon Academy Manager Michael Hamilton said: “For Leon to join a Premier League club, following the departures of other players and staff to higher levels, is a measure of the quality and potential we’ve developed here.

“Leon has applied himself correctly since day one, and he has huge potential. If he continues to apply himself, there’s every chance of him fulfilling his ambitions in the future.

“We wish Leon every success and we will be monitoring his progress closely. Though he wasn’t here long, his potential was obvious from the outset, but he made clear development thanks to the work of Jack Matthews, James Oliver-Pearce, Hasib Saeed and Ben Fosuhene (Academy Head of Talent ID).”

The 16-year-old striker who was born in England to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother leaves AFC Wimbledon just a year after joining the club from Alfold Football Club in Surrey where he played for the team’s developmental side.