Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe earns CAF top post

Former Bafana Bafana, Leeds United and Kaizer Chiefs player Lucas Radebe early this week earned himself a top post within the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Technical and Development Committee.

Following his newly acquired role, Radebe will now have a vital say in football issues within the African football governing body.

In reaction to his latest CAF post, the 53-year-old Bafana Bafana legend expressed his delight towards the new role.

“I am very excited it’s a role that opens our minds and a scope of football in Africa because I think for ex-players being involved, it shows the directions football is taking, which is great,” he told FARPost.

Radebe will work along other African football greats such as the Togolese star Emmanuel Adebayor, Khalilou Fadiga and Cameroonian Geremi Njitap.

The role of the committee is to facilitate technical and developmental matters of the African football.

Adding to his comment, Radebe praised his workmates whom he described as ‘great people’.

“We have great people involved like Geremi Njitap, very experienced people in the committee who I think are passionate about the development of the game both for Men and Women to make an impact in Africa.

“We look at ourselves as Africans and look at where we are in football and how we can develop and have progress and challenge our expertise which is going to be very important,” he outlined.