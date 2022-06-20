Clubless Warriors defender Alec Mudimu undergoing trials in Poland

In a quest to find a new home, clubless Warriors central defender Alec Mudimu (27) is now undergoing trials in Poland with the second-tier division side GKS Tychy.

The Polish lower league division side confirmed the new development on their website last week.

“There are currently two players on trial in the GKS Tychy team,” the club wrote.

“Since the beginning of the week, the coaching staff has been watching the Eritrean international Ezana Kahsay, who scored 16 goals in the recent games in the colours of the III Liga (fourth tier) team Chełmianka Chełm.

“A day later, Alec Mudimu joined the team. The Zimbabwean center-back has 26 appearances for the national team. A year ago, he participated in the African Cup of Nations.”

According to reports, the 27-year-old former Cefn Druids, Stalybridge, Northwich Victoria, Stockport Town, Sheriff Tiraspol and Ankaraspor defender started trialing with Tychy at the beginning of last week.

Already, the Zimbabwean international has featured for his potential suitors in a pre-season friendly match played against Slask Wroclaw on Saturday.

Tychy’s who were the visitors lost 3-1 in the practise match played at the Stade Oporowska.

Mudimu is currently unattached to any team after parting ways with English fifth-tier club Altrincham in March.

The defender had spent only two weeks with the English outfit and made two appearances before leaving the club on a mutual agreement.

And given he agrees to a deal with the Polish side, the nomadic Mudimu would have turned out for half a dozen (six) clubs in a space of twenty four months.