Police granted warrant to further detain Pius Jamba, prime suspect in Ali murder

Magistrate Daniel Mangosi on Friday granted the police a warrant for the further detention of Pius Jamba who is believed to have murdered opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali.

The accused will appear in court today at 3pm to allow police investigations led by Arimon Mirimo to be completed.

Jamba was arrested after the police were pressured by the public to bring justice to the deceased’s family. His arrest was reportedly meant to reinforce the police and state media’s narrative that Ali was ‘not murdered by Zanu-PF thugs and instead claiming she was killed by her former boyfriend Jamba’.

The accused, however, is reportedly a Zanu-PF member.

Allegedly wanting to hijack Ali’s funeral, Zanu-PF supporters last Tuesday burnt down houses of known CCC supporters.

The police were deployed before CCC vice chairman Job Sikhala and Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole (CCC) were arrested and charged with “inciting public violence”.

Sikhala is the deceased’s family lawyer.

The bail application for Sithole and Sikhala is still going on with the State opposing.

Moreblessing Ali was abducted on May 24 by suspected Zanu-PF activists, who chopped her body and dumped it in a disused well in Nyatsime, Beatrice.