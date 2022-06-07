Uebert Angel praises ‘intellectual giant’ Magaisa for ‘key role’

Ambassador Uebert Angel has offered his condolences following the death of UK based law lecturer Dr Alex Magaisa describing him as an “intellectual giant who played a key role among others in contributing to the current constitution that is being used in Zimbabwe.”

Magaisa died after suffering a cardiac arrest around 8am on Sunday at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Kent, according to statement issued by the families of Alex and his wife Shamiso Magaisa.

“I would like to pay my sincere condolences following the passing of Zimbabwean academic Dr Alex Magaisa. The country has lost an intellectual giant who played a key role among others in contributing to the current constitution that is being used in Zimbabwe. To his family and friends we say, he ran his race,” Angel posted on his Instagram page.

“I remember meeting both the late Morgan Tsvangirai and his then advisor Dr Magaisa in Johannesburg, South Africa several years ago. What struck me was Magaisa’s humility and warm character.

“Even as Zimbabweans passionately disagree along political lines, we have to learn to give credit were its due when people are talented in their respective fields and contribute to a body of knowledge that will be passed down from generation to generation,” Angel added.

In a statement, Kent Law School, the university where Magaisa taught constitutional law said:

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our dear colleague, Dr Alex Magaisa. We feel his loss immediately and join with Alex’s friends and admirers around the world in recognising his powerful legacy and impact at Kent.”