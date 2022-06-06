Notts County offer Zim starlet Luther Munakandafa first pro contract

Exciting Zimbabwe youth international forward Luther Munakandafa (18) has signed his first professional contract with English fifth tier side Notts County, the club has announced.

County took to their official Facebook account on Monday afternoon to confirm the deal.

“Under 19s forward Luther Munakandafa has today signed a professional contract at Meadow Lane,” County posted on their timeline.

“The 18-year-old joined our youth set-up last summer and immediately made his mark, earning himself the opportunity to train regularly with the first team throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

“His performances in those sessions, coupled with his form for the Under 19s, impressed our first-team coaching staff and our board of directors are delighted to offer him the chance to go pro.”

A statement issued by the club reads: “As evidenced by our determination to continue the operation of our academy despite the loss of grant funding last summer, we, like our supporters, are very keen to see the club continue to develop players through the age groups and into the first team.

“Luther has demonstrated exceptional talent and application in his time at the club so far and sets the benchmark for other young players at the club.

“We congratulate him on this achievement and look forward to watching him progress further in 2022-23.”

Notts County’s contract offer comes at a time the 18-year-old promising forward once underwent trials with championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley.

The teenager who is also eligible to play for England has once represented Zimbabwe at youth level.

He was part of the Young Warriors Under-17 squad that represented Zimbabwe at the COSAFA Cup tournament in 2020.