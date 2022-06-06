Ruthless DeMbare put struggling city rivals CAPS United to the sword

Goals from Issa Sadiki, Frank Makarati and Ralph Kawondera were enough for title contenders Dynamos FC to cruise past traditional rivals CAPS United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture played yesterday (Sunday) afternoon at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

It was the exciting winger Sadiki who opened the scoring for the visitors in the 43rd minute before Kawondera doubled, 52 minutes into the game.

The two goal advantage courtesy of Evans Katema’s brace of assists gave DeMbare an edge over their ailing rivals.

As if that wasn’t enough, two minutes left to regulation time, DeMbare’s highly rated central defender Frank Makarati sealed the victory to secure the maximum points for the 20 time champions.

This time it was the Warriors defender Godknows Murwira who provided the assist with his well taken corner kick connected with a header by Makarati past CAPS United’s goalkeeper Tatenda Munditi.

Makepekepe who at first seemed to be resistant before they surrendered the fight could have taken the lead in the first half after they were awarded two freekicks from promising positions.

However, on both occasions, Rodwell Chinyengetere blazed the ball over the crossbar, missing the two scoring opportunities.

While the Sakunda Holdings sponsored DeMbare cruised, it was more misery for their troubled enemies Makepekepe who are languishing at the bottom half of the log table with 17 points after 17 games as the league went into the mid-season break.

CAPS United’s woes continued as they recorded their sixth defeat on the trot.

The defeat saw the Green Machine now left with one match to equal their worst losing run from the 2012 season when they recorded seven straight defeats.

The victory saw DeMbare who had gone for three games without a win and two matches without scoring, ending their 270 minutes winless run, by claiming the bragging rights in the Harare derby.

The victory also saw the Glamour Boys record their biggest win over their rivals (Makepekepe) since August 2012.

Furthermore, the emphatic win helped DeMbare maintain their position on the log table, as they continued to keep their title hopes alive.

The Tonderai Ndiraya coached side are on second position with 34 points after 17 games, a point adrift the log leaders Chicken Inn who also edged Triangle United 1-0 at Gibbo to maintain top spot.

What both coaches said after the game.

“I’m very excited for the fans, the team and everyone associated with our team,” in a jovial mood, Ndiraya said.

“I’m excited we have travelled a journey in the first round of matches that no one expected us to travel but we are done with the first round of matches in a very good position, with 34 points.”

He added: “Scoring three goals, after three games without scoring, is big for us. CAPS are not really in their best shape but we know the derbies are always difficult for the players.

“Players were really psychologically damaged but we psyched them up and they came up to play. It’s been a long time that since we have performed this way in the first round of the matches.”

His (Ndiraya) counterpart Chitembwe said: “The difference is they showed more hunger and more desire and we didn’t show much of that. I think they also dominated most of the duels.

“In games of this magnitude if you don’t dominate your duels it will be difficult to win as you have no chance.

“The concentration levels were too low. We could have avoided the first goal with more concentration. We could have managed the situation and avoided that goal at this level of play.

“Our players are professionals who earn a living through football and we don’t expect to see them being affected psychologically,” Chitembwe said.