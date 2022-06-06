ZimLive editor Mathuthu charged with ‘undermining’ Mnangagwa

ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu has been summoned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Law and Order for “some interview” as a “suspect” for an undisclosed crime.

He was asked to present himself to Bulawayo Central Police on Monday.

A police memo read: “Reference is made to your letter dated 31 May 2022 addressed to us. This station is investigating a case where Mduduzi Mathuthu is a suspect and we want him for some interview.

“May you please treat this issue as a matter of urgency.”

Mathuthu’s lawyer Nqobani Sithole, said his client was being persecuted for political reasons.

“We are not aware what charges they might bring against him but we are expecting the worst,” he said in a statement on Monday while on their way to the police station.

“We are aware that one of the things that he might be persecuted for is the work that he is doing as a journalist and information that he has been putting on the public arena.

“That could be the reason why he is wanted by the police. Why am I saying so? Law and Order by nature deals with political cases. So it’s not just an ordinary crime, otherwise we could have been invited by other departments in the police.”

Later in the day a statement issued by the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) read;

“ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu was on 6 June 2022 charged with contravening Section 33 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act which deals with undermining the authority of the President or insulting the President.

“According to his lawyer, Nqobani Sithole, Mathuthu presented himself at Bulawayo Central Police Law and Order Section following the receipt of a letter dated 1 June 2022 by the lawyer in which the police indicated they were investigating a case in which Mathuthu is a suspect.

“Sithole said the charge stems from a Tweet posted by Mathuthu on his Twitter account relating to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s address when he suspended lending by banks to both private companies and government departments,” the MISA statement read.

This comes a week after five men driving in a vehicle without number plates, and claiming to be police officers, visited Mathuthu’s house, allegedly to abduct him.

He was not present at the time, just after midday.

According to witnesses, the men did not show their police badges and declined a request to leave their contacts.

They left an instruction that Mathuthu should present himself to Office 12 at the Law and Order section at Bulawayo Central Police Station and see Detective Sergeant Patrice Nyanhete.