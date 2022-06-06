He is still our player: JDR Stars owner rubbishes reported Wadi deal

National First Division outfit JDR Stars owner and coach Nditsheni Nemasisi has dismissed transfer news being peddled around that his team’s player and Warriors forward Ishmael Wadi has joined South African DSTV Premiership side AmaZulu.

Last week’s multiple reports indicated, Wadi put pen to paper with Usuthu who just like Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United embarked on a massive clear out.

One notable South African publication who confirmed the deal was FARPost.

“DONE DEALS #FARPost can confirm AmaZulu have completed the signings of TS Galaxy forward Augustine Kwem and Zimbabwe international Ishmael Wadi from JDR.

“Both players join the club on a three-year deal,” FARPost tweeted on their handle on Saturday.

However, speaking to Nehanda Radio over the weekend, the South African based Nemasisi sounded shocked with the transfer rumour.

He described the reports as ‘fake’ news and also rubbished all the reports citing Wadi has secured a move to the Durban based outfit.

“Where did they (FARPost) get this? I don’t know of any deal that Wadi has joined AmaZulu, he is still our player,” the JDR Stars boss told Nehanda Radio.

“Yes they have shown interest but what I can say is nothing is concrete at the moment. In fact, we haven’t received an acceptable offer from anyone.”

Furthermore, Nehanda Radio went on to contact the Zimbabwean international player’s manager (agent) Gibson Mahachi who also echoed the same.

“Wadi’s AmaZulu deal is not yet done. The two clubs are still negotiating on the transfer fee,” said Mahachi.

In spite of all this, since making his way to join the Pretoria based First Division side from CAPS United last year in July, Wadi has reportedly attracted several South African Premiership clubs.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs were also once reported to be among the clubs eyeing to secure the signature of the 28-year-old speedy winger.

But the transfer rumours pertaining to that has since gone quiet of late with the former Bulawayo City forward still remaining a Hammer Boy.

Wadi impressed at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon where he was on national duty with the Warriors.

His remarkable header when the Warriors lost to neighbours Malawi at the competition might have helped put him in the spotlight, attracting interest from top clubs.