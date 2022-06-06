Lacazette looming return threatens Tino Kadewere’s future at Lyon

Reports suggesting Lyon are on the verge of resigning their former talisman in Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal appear to spell doom for Warriors striker Tino Kadewere future at the French club.

“Alex Lacazette will be leaving us at the end of his current contract, which runs until June 30,” said the Gunners in a statement on their website.

According to the UK publication, Mirror the Frenchman ‘could be in line for a return to his former club Lyon’ after departing at the Emirates Stadium this month.

Meanwhile, last week’s story ran by an online publication 90min.com, the 31-year-old has already agreed to a deal to re-unite with his former paymasters whom he left for Arsenal in July 2017.

“Alexandre Lacazette has agreed a deal to return to Lyon upon the expiry of his Arsenal contract, 90min can confirm,” the publication wrote.

Then quoted by a French publication, GFFN, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas who hinted on Lacazette signing said: “If we need to make compromises to get him [Lacazette], we will.”

Also Lyon’s Director of Football Vincent Ponsot, weighed in: “We will continue until the end, it’s a desire for us [to bring Lacazette back].”

The transfer rumour of Alex Lacazette returning to the Les Gones might come as bad news to the ears of Kadewere.

It follows after the lanky Zimbabwean international striker had a very difficult season during the ended 2021/22 campaign, netting only once in fourteen appearances.

Therefore, this has resulted in multiple reports indicating Lyon are prepared to listen to offers for the forward whose contract with the club expires in 2024.

The 26-year-old ex-Harare City striker signed a four and a half year deal when he joined Lyon from Le Havre in 2020 and his contract expires in June 2024.

Notwithstanding, several clubs within and outside France including Stade de Reims, Lorient, Troyes as well as the relegated English side Burnley FC are reportedly eyeing the Warriors star.

Despite that other reports indicate crucial talks to discuss the striker’s future between his agents and the club are looming.