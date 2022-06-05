Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

BREAKING: UK based Zimbabwean academic Dr Alex Magaisa has died

DiasporaFeaturedNews
By Staff Reporter 44,728
UK based academic and lecturer of law Dr Alex Magaisa
UK based academic and lecturer of law Dr Alex Magaisa

UK based Zimbabwean academic and law lecturer Dr Alex Magaisa has died. According to reports he suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday at Margate Hospital around 10 am.

Magaisa was a lecturer of law at the Kent Law School of the University of Kent and served as the Advisor of the then Prime Minister of Zimbabwe Morgan Tsvangirai from 2012-2013.

Fellow academic Ibbo Mandaza tweeted: “Just received the sad news that Alex Magaisa is no more; a great loss to Zimbabwe’s intellectual community, to the struggle for a better and democratic Zimbabwe.”

Former Education Minister and CCC Treasurer General David Coltart tweeted: “I am gutted by the news that Alex #Magaisa @Wamagaisa has died suddenly. He was an intellectual giant, a superb patriot & a great democrat. Alex’s sober analysis explained the truth of #Zimbabwe in a way few have been able to do. Alex was also a good friend & colleague. RIP Alex.”

Donate to Nehanda Radio
Related Articles

Chiwenga, Mubaiwa saga, an expose of how Tagwirei…

39,621

‘ZEC conspires with Zanu PF to weaken CCC in key…

49,895

Hwende efforts to harmonize Prof Moyo and Magaisa dismissed

59,618

You behaved like demigods during your time: Magaisa reminds…

49,011

‘Polad vehicle scheme is abuse of public funds to…

39,900

Mnangagwa move invites backlash

20,570
You might also like More from author
Comments