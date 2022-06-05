BREAKING: UK based Zimbabwean academic Dr Alex Magaisa has died

UK based Zimbabwean academic and law lecturer Dr Alex Magaisa has died. According to reports he suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday at Margate Hospital around 10 am.

Magaisa was a lecturer of law at the Kent Law School of the University of Kent and served as the Advisor of the then Prime Minister of Zimbabwe Morgan Tsvangirai from 2012-2013.

Fellow academic Ibbo Mandaza tweeted: “Just received the sad news that Alex Magaisa is no more; a great loss to Zimbabwe’s intellectual community, to the struggle for a better and democratic Zimbabwe.”

Former Education Minister and CCC Treasurer General David Coltart tweeted: “I am gutted by the news that Alex #Magaisa @Wamagaisa has died suddenly. He was an intellectual giant, a superb patriot & a great democrat. Alex’s sober analysis explained the truth of #Zimbabwe in a way few have been able to do. Alex was also a good friend & colleague. RIP Alex.”