Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Former VP Mphoko back in court over criminal abuse of office charges

Crimes & CourtsLocalNews
By Never Kadungure 20,843
Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko (right)
Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko (right) seen here with his wife

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko was back in court today for the continuation of his trial on criminal abuse of office charges.

The media was barred from attending the trial after the State successfully made an application for the trial to be heard in camera because the evidence being led may be a threat to national security.

It is the State’s case that Mphoko  instructed junior officers at Avondale Police Station in Harare to release former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive Moses Juma and former board member Davison Norupiri from the cells.

The State alleges that on July 14, 2016, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers went to Avondale Police Station to pick up the accused ZINARA directors for them to appear in court but discovered Mphoko had the previous evening ordered for their immediate release.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
Related Articles

Mnangagwa tells Zanu PF coup challenger to withdraw…

39,095

Former Vice President Mphoko’s trial deferred

19,449

Former VP Mphoko’s trial deferred

19,285

Former VP Mphoko’s trial deferred as lawyer is involved in…

26,555

ZACC intensifies manhunt for ex-Zinara boss

35,198

Mphoko’s trial continues in camera

17,421
You might also like More from author
Comments