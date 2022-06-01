Former VP Mphoko back in court over criminal abuse of office charges

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko was back in court today for the continuation of his trial on criminal abuse of office charges.

The media was barred from attending the trial after the State successfully made an application for the trial to be heard in camera because the evidence being led may be a threat to national security.

It is the State’s case that Mphoko instructed junior officers at Avondale Police Station in Harare to release former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive Moses Juma and former board member Davison Norupiri from the cells.

The State alleges that on July 14, 2016, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers went to Avondale Police Station to pick up the accused ZINARA directors for them to appear in court but discovered Mphoko had the previous evening ordered for their immediate release.