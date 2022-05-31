Former Zuma aide Vincent Magwenya is Ramaphosa’s new spokesperson

After spending two years without a substantive spokesperson, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa now has one in the form of Vincent Magwenya.

His last spokesperson Khusela Diko was suspended after she was found not to have disclosed her financial interests in some companies.

“I am pleased to welcome Vincent Magwenya to the presidency team. His experience, insight and capabilities will strengthen our efforts to effectively communicate the work of the presidency as we undertake the work of recovery and rebuilding,” said Ramaphosa.

Magwenya returns to the presidency after 12 years when he left as Zuma’s spokesperson.