DeMbare reinstate coach Tonderai Ndiraya after disciplinary hearing

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title contenders Dynamos FC have with immediate effect announced the reinstatement of head coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

This follows the gaffer’s suspension by the club’s executive last weekend.

However, the club did not reveal the reason for the suspension but reports suggest the decision was reached as a result of corruption and insubordination allegations levelled against the gaffer.

The decision sent shock waves among a section of the club’s faithfuls.

Nevertheless, in a statement issued on Friday, DeMbare announced they have lifted the suspension on Ndiraya whose side is second on the log table.

“Following the suspension of our Head Coach Tonderai Ndiraya on 21st May 2022 pending internal disciplinary procedures, the club wish to advise all its stakeholders on the following developments:-

“1. In line with principles of natural justice, the Coach appeared before a disciplinary committee on Thursday 26 May 2022 to answer to allegations bordering around noncompliance with work standards, agreed practices, procedures and agreements.

“2. Resultantly, the facts surrounding the alleged misconduct were established and the club has taken a prompt, fair and firm corrective action against the coach.

“3. In the premises, the Head Coach’s suspension from work has been lifted and as such he resumes his full duties with immediate effect.

“4. Further, the club refutes and distances itself from a plethora of false allegations levelled against our Head Coach which have been circulating in the public domain attacking his moral probity and rectitude.

“5. Meanwhile, its shoulders to the wheel for all the players, technical team and club management as we focus achieving our set targets for 2022 season. Even the darkest end and the sun will rise,” ends the statement.

As a result, Stanza (Ndiraya) who spent the better part of the week home, might sit on the bench at the weekend despite assistant coach Gift Muzadza taking charge of the team along with Naison Muchekela during the week.

In their next assignment, DeMbare takes on Herentals FC at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Sunday.