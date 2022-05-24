Youthful Lupane traditional leader Mabhikwa dies in horror car crash

Chief Mabhikwa, 28, (born Vusumuzi Khumalo) of Lupane District in Matabeleland North Province died when his vehicle crashed head on with a haulage truck.

The accident occurred along the Bulawayo Victoria Falls Highway at around 10PM on Sunday.

Family spokesperson, Donald Khumalo, confirmed the sad development to the Chronicle.

“It’s true, unfortunately, Chief Mabhikwa has died. We are in mourning as a family. Details from the family say he was involved in a collision with a haulage truck around 10PM along the Bulawayo Victoria Falls Highway,” Khumalo said.

“He was later on rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane where he died.”

Chief Mabhikwa was installed in 2012 at the age of 19, six years after the death of his father Edwin in 2006.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said:”We learn with grief of the death of Chief Mabhikwa (Born Vusumuzi Khumalo) in a car accident. Chief Mabhikwa was a member of the @baz_zw Board. A very dynamic young chief. Condolences to his family, colleagues and those whose affairs he presided over.”

Meanwhile, two Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) buses were involved in a head-on collision on Monday morning, just outside Chinhoyi, along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that nine passengers were killed and scores injured in the horrible accident.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred today (23/05/22) at 0745 hours along the 101 km peg Harare-Chirundu Road between Banket and Chinhoyi near Dondo River Bridge where seven people died after two ZUPCO buses collided head-on.

“The 1st ZUPCO bus tried to overtake a haulage truck on its way to Banket whilst the other ZUPCO bus was proceeding in the opposite direction.

“Both drivers died on the spot and were trapped under the buses while five passengers died and were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for post-mortem. 32 passengers sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at the same hospital,” the ZRP said.