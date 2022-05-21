Warriors midfielder Munetsi extends stay at Stade Reims in France

Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi has extended his stay in France by renewing his contract with the French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, the club has announced.

Reims confirmed the new development in a statement issued on Friday.

According to the club statement, Munetsi put pen to paper to a long term deal set to expire at the end of the 2025/26 league season.

“A few weeks away from celebrating his 26th birthday, Marshall Munetsi, midfielder with a Red and White heart since the summer of 2019, is extending his adventure for two more years. He will be with Stade de Reims until 2026!”

The 25-year-old utility player joined the Champagne side in 2019, having signed from South African top flight side Orlando Pirates.

Since then, the Zimbabwean international has been outstanding and impressive, making a great impact in the Reims’ squad, particularly during this campaign.

In 23 appearances this season, Munetsi who plays as a defensive midfielder has found the back of the net five times, one goal behind the highly rated Argentinian star Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, things are not the same for Munetsi’s compatriot Tinotenda Kadewere who also plies his trade in France with the fading giants Olympique Lyon.

According to multiple reports, Kadewere is likely set to be shown the exit door by the Les Gones at the end of the season.

The lanky forward whose season has been affected by injuries has only scored once this campaign, compared to the last campaign which was also his debutant season in France when he netted ten times for the Les Gones.

However, it still remains unclear whether Kadewere who is also reportedly being targeted by a number of European clubs will be released or sold to any team.

The Warriors striker is reportedly on the radar of the English side Burnley FC, Lorient, Troyes and the German side Stuttgart.

Apart from the four sides, reports also suggest that the former Harare City player might join his fellow countryman Munetsi at Reims.

The club (Reims) is reported to have shown interest in the Zimbabwean international who has struggled at Lyon.