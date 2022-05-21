First Mutual Health shuts services for subscribers paying in ZimDollars

First Mutual subscribers of the health insurance service paying their premiums in Zimbabwean dollars might not get treatment from some of its health facilities as the local currency continues to crumble.

The organisation said in a statement, it was re-negotiating its service contract with the Avenues Clinic to address challenges brought about by the current “economic environment” which is visibly struggling.

It has suspended services for those paying the Zim dollars which are continuously falling against the USD. First Mutual’s decision will not affect those paying in USD.

“First Mutual Health wishes to advise members that we are in the process of re-negotiating our service contract with the Avenues Clinic to address challenges brought about by the current economic environment,” read the statement by the company’s Acting Managing Director Tinashe Chingonzo.

“While these negotiations are underway, our service arrangement with the Avenues Clinic has temporarily been suspended for members paying ZWL contributions and the hospital will not be providing services to our ZWL members for the time being.

“In the interim members may utilise other facilities listed on the list overleaf. Kindly note that the service suspension does not apply to members on our US Dollar plans.”

The company advised: “Members already booked for admission at The Avenues Clinic are requested to contact our Client Relationship Management team on 08677007432/08677008826 / 0242 251 440, WhatsApp 0778 917 309 or [email protected]

“We apologise for this inconvenience and wish to assure valued members that the matter is being treated with the utmost urgency.”

The Zim dollar is officially trading at ZWL258,5 against US$1. It is at around ZWL450 on the black market.