Dynamos announce suspension of head coach Tonderai Ndiraya

Dynamos FC have announced the “temporary suspension” of their head coach Tonderai Ndiraya in a statement seen by Nehanda Radio.

The club said they were not a position “to discuss the details of this development until the internal dues process is finalized.”

“We write to advise all stakeholders that our head coach Tonderai Ndiraya has been temporarily asked not to report for duty with immediate effect pursuant to a meeting that was held on 21st May 2022,” club spokesman Tinashe Farawo wrote.