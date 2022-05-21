MDC-T ordered to pay Khupe aide’s outstanding benefits

By Kenneth Nyangani | NewsDay |

The Labour Court has ordered the MDC-T to pay an aide of the party’s former acting president, Thokozani Khupe, outstanding salaries and benefits.

Kudzanai Mashumba dragged the opposition party to the Labour Court challenging a decision to deny him a salary and benefits for 10 months.

The matter was heard before arbitrator, Constance Kadenga, who ruled in favour of Mashumba, saying he should be paid US$7 600.

Mashumba was represented by Mangeyi Law Chambers, while Khupe and MDC-T were cited as the respondents.

The MDC T argued that Mashumba was not entitled to a salary or benefits as he was a volunteer.

But Kadenga said the party failed to provide evidence proving its claim.

“The second letter dated January 28 was from the office of secretary-general to allow him access to Harvest House, No 44 Nelson Mandela Avenue. Another letter dated July 1, 2020 from the secretary-general’s office was to confirm that the claimant was employed by MDC-T and was to be allowed movement during the lockdown period,” she ruled.

“A bank statement from Steward Bank was also availed before the tribunal showing the paid allowances. Some WhatsApp conversations were also available.

“With the above evidence before this tribunal, the respondent cannot insist that there was no employer-employee relationship between the two parties.

“I order that the claimant Mashumba be paid USD$7 600 in unpaid salaries and benefits at the equivalent Zimbabwean bank rate by the respondent.” NewsDay