Zim UK mayor Tafadzwa Chikoto gets backlash over visit to Mnangagwa

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro
The newly elected first black mayor of the British town of Corby, councillor Tafadzwa Chikoto, is facing a backlash over his visit to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare on Wednesday.

Chikoto, a Labour Party councillor, who has lived in Corby for the past 17 years, was elected the first-ever black mayor of the town last week.

In a picture circulating on social media, Mnangagwa is seen standing between Chikoto and his wife at State House in Harare.

Political commentator Blessing Taona Denhere tweeted: “I would have expected Chikoto to touch the base with Jacob Mafume or other progressive Mayors in ZWE, and try to establish allyship and transnational resources sharing initiatives. Such as twining projects between Harare City and Corby City. Hence we should critique and challenge these Kodak moments.”

UK based lawyer Yvvone Mahlunge Gwashavanhu asked “@UKLabour as a Corby resident and Labour Party member who voted for Labour I ask in what capacity he was dispatched to Zimbabwe by my party?”

Albert Mandebvu chimed in “Mayors in these small towns are legally ceremonial which means councillors rotate to be mayors in those towns apart from London and Greater Manchester who are substantive.”

Thabani Sibanda meanwhile tweeted: “Oh dear! His worship didnt know that Zimbabwe is a HOT PO-TA-TO? I wouldn’t be surprised if his name has been googled and dating sites scrubbed, in a search for scandal! He better be squeaky clean coz the bees are circling around his head, ready to sting.”

Nozibonelo: “What a foolish man. He won’t last on that mayoral position. He has drank from the poisonous well. Everything he’ll touch will wither. Oh what a blunder.”

Chikoto served as deputy mayor last year becoming Corby’s first ever black deputy mayor in the process.

He said: “I feel native to Corby. Having lived here now for as long as I have, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“It’s an honour being elected mayor in a foreign land and it’s a huge honour being able to represent the community.

“It means a lot being elected as the first ever black mayor in Corby. People are moving on and times are changing, which is great. It’s exciting for the community. Everyone can feel included, this is not just for me.”

