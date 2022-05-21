‘Zanu-PF will not be able to retain power with its current cabinet’- Mutodi

Former Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi has advised President Emmerson Mnangagwa to dissolve his entire cabinet in order to resolve the current economic problems currently irritating Zimbabwe adding that “Zanu-PF will not be able to retain power with its current cabinet.”

The Goromonzi West legislator insinuated that the current cabinet is sabotaging Zimbabwe’s economic success.

This comes at a time when the Zimbabwean dollar is continually falling against the USD. Civil servants are threatening to stage a demonstration on the 26th of May against the unsustainable local currency.

Mutodi urged Mnangagwa to dissolve the whole cabinet in order for his regime to retain economic respect. He said the current officials were frustrating the prospects of Mnangagwa winning the 2023 elections.

“Zanu-PF will not be able to retain power with its current cabinet. President ED Mnangagwa is being called upon to take immediate and effective action to extricate the party from a humiliating defeat,” Mutodi said.

This is not the first time Mutodi has registered mistrust in the current cabinet.

Last week when Mnangagwa banned banks from lending local currency or foreign currency (he withdrew the measure after an outcry from the business community and a spike in inflation.

Mutodi has recommended the expulsion of the current Ministers including Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

“President ED Mnangagwa measures to address exchange rate driven inflation are a step in the right direction. However, Professor Mthuli Ncube needs help and a whole Cabinet reshuffle is necessary in order to instill public confidence in the government,” he said.

Mutodi was axed after late the Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo allegedly confronted Mnangagwa and threatened to resign from the government unless he fired the motormouth legislator.

Moyo and Mutodi had traded vitriol, with the latter tallying the former to stop masquerading as a super minister adding “he should remain in his lane and stop interfering with his line of duty”.

This was after Moyo who announced the November 2017 military coup which toppled late former President Robert Mugabe took matters into his own hands and sharply rebuked Mutodi for making disparaging remarks about late Tanzanian President John Magufuli for his much-criticised handling of the Covid-19 pandemic on Twitter.