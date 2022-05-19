Mwonzora denies imposing candidates ahead of MDC-T congress

After a disastrous by-election showing in March, MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora is stewing in more turmoil after he was forced to deny allegations that he is imposing candidates ahead of the party’s elective congress next month.

On Tuesday Mwonzora reshuffled the technical and political leadership of his tottering party claiming it was “in order to reinvigorate the party so as to prepare for the ordinary congress at full capacity.”

“There is nothing amiss about fulfilling constitutional obligations of filling in positions for the full functionality of the party at any given time, including during it’s preparations for a national congress,” party spokesperson Mr Witness Dube is quoted saying.

Elias Mudzuri was retained as the party’s first vice-president while Chief Ndlovu, who replaced Thokozani Khupe as the party’s second vice-president also retained his post.

The national chairman remains Mr Morgan Komichi with Ms Paurina Mpariwa taking the secretary-general’s post and will have Mr Tapuwa Mashakada as her deputy. Mr Komichi will be deputised by retired major Giles Mutsekwa.

Witness Dube was retained as the secretary for information and publicity while Dr Tichivanani Matevera will be the Treasurer-General.

The organising secretary’s post went to Mr Rhino Mashaya with Ms Dorothy Ndlovu taking the assembly of women leadership.

Yvonne Musarurwa is the youth assembly chairperson while Gift Chimanikire and Vincent Tsvangirai were appointed secretaries in the president’s office.

Other appointees are Mr Gandhi Mudzingwa (secretary for elections), Ms Sibusisiwe Masara and Mr Khaliphani Pugeni (Deputy secretaries for elections), Shacky Mukoyi (secretary for security), Faith Musarurwa (secretary for Local Government), Sphiwe Banda-Muchenje (Deputy secretary for Local Government), Tangwara Matimba (secretary for mobilisation), Penial Denga (Deputy secretary for mobilisation), Dr Julius Musevenzi (secretary for policy and research), Advocate Isabel Simango (secretary for gender), Brian Dube (deputy treasurer general), Festus Dumbu (deputy secretary Information and Publicity), Dube Mukombwe and Benevolence Taisekwa (deputy organising secretaries).