Afro-fusion artist Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora fires his manager of 7 years

Singer Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora (29) has pulled the trigger and fired his manager of seven years, Eugine Museredza, claiming there was a lack of real growth and innovation.

Mbeu said he had to act to save his brand after recent developments in South Africa that saw fans baying for his blood after what he Mbeu said was his manager dealing “with a dubious promoter.”

“To all my fans, the corporate world and promoters, I would like to inform them that we are no longer working with Mr Eugine Museredza as our manager,” Mbeu is quoted saying.

“We have since roped in a booking agent whose details are available on our social media handles to assist us as we look for Mr Museredza’s replacement.

“It’s a business decision that we have taken after realising that my affairs were not professionally handled,” he said.

“The recent development in South Africa, where we dealt with a dubious promoter, was the final nail on the coffin as the promoter reneged on his plans resulting in me nearly being caught in the crossfire.

“I don’t know what they had promised each other with my former manager but I ended up incurring losses as the promoters failed to meet their costs, including a session band that was supposed to back me,” he said.

Mbeu’s now former manager Museredza is quoted saying he was not yet ready to give his side of the story although some reports claim he is considering legal action against Mbeu.

“For now, I don’t have a comment on the issue. I will only talk when the time is right for me to do so,” said Museredza.