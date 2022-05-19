Kuda Mahachi lawyers up… pleads “I love my son… allegations not true’

Suspended SuperSport United and Warriors winger Kudakwashe Mahachi has again refuted allegations that he scalded his four year old son with hot water leading to third degree burns.

Mahachi is being accused by his ex-wife Marita Ndlovu who has through multiple media publications expressed her disgruntlement towards the worrying act which resulted in the minor’s right leg being amputated.

According to Ndlovu, the star whom she is also accusing of physically abusing their son, burnt him (the minor) when he was in South Africa where he had visited his father (Mahachi) in February.

It is alleged that Kuda together with his wife Rose who are both based in South Africa seriously burnt the child, kept it a secret before they reportedly smuggled him to Zimbabwe using Malayitsha as the mode of transport without telling the mother (Marita).

Mahachi who has since been placed on suspension by his club SuperSport United owing to these allegations has pleaded his innocence.

He argues that the child left South Africa unhurt and was ‘burnt’ in Zimbabwe when he had returned back.

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder who is being represented by his lawyer Nkosiyabo Sibanda through the Tanaka Law Chambers has dismissed claims he scalded his child.

In a letter read by Sibanda during a press conference held in Bulawayo, Mahachi highlighted he “loves his son and also at the same time all the allegations levelled against him are not true and have tormented him severely.”

“On allegations levelled against him that he scalded his son through various media platforms, our client wishes to advise the public that he did not do such an act to his own child and the stories that he is responsible are a fabrication and are meant to tarnish him as a international footballer.

“Our client said it is unfortunate, worrisome and it has tormented him deeply,” reads part of the letter.

Moreover, it is also cited in the letter that Mahachi has considered to “take legal route to protect his son and approach the courts to deal with the issues of his image which has been done by these stories (published on media platforms).

“Regarding his son our client has advised us that he has tried all efforts to do the fatherly duties towards the minor that is to provide the primary care and in this instance our client engaged two medical doctors who are specialists in matters of children’s health and the two medical practitioners were barred from accessing the minor child and to provide further medical health care if they were to make a finding that if there was such a need,” further reads the letter.

Sibanda went on to outline his client (Mahachi) believes “there are people who are benefiting from the false narrative which has been sold to the public.”

“What is worrying our client is that some broadcaster has gone live on various platforms and claimed that he has had access to the medical report, has had access to the minor child, has interviewed the minor child and that he has had a conversation with social workers allegedly communicating with the minor, yet he (Mahachi) is being denied.

“Our client advises that his focus is on the health of the minor child and will pursue this matter via appropriate legal channels. Our client advises as that he never burnt his only son. The narrative that has been sold to the public is regrettable as it is riddled with falsehoods and malicious contents.”

Meanwhile, the matter is reportedly in the hands of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) who are said to be investigating the Zimbabwean international.