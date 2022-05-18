Raza found guilty of breaching ICC code of conduct

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Men’s T20 International against Namibia at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Raza was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

In addition to this, two demerit points have been added to Raza’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to two.

The incident occurred in the 16th over of Zimbabwe’s innings when Raza was given out LBW. He questioned the decision by showing his bat to the umpire, used inappropriate words about the decision numerous times as he was leaving the field of play, and shouted his displeasure again as he entered the dressing room.

Raza admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Iknow Chabi and Langton Rusere and third umpire Forster Mutizwa levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

*When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned

*Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player

*Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged. Zim Morning Post