Ngezi Platinum Stars replace Nyasha Kadenge, appoint new CEO

Mhondoro based Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Ngezi Platinum Stars has announced the appointment of Yvonne Mapika Manwa as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The club confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Yvonne Mapika Manwa as the club’s new chief executive officer.

“The board and club executive are excited to welcome Yvonne on board and wish her well as she embarks on her new role at the club,” said the Chibuku Cup finalists.

“She will be key in heading the club’s secretariat, upholding the team culture and ensuring a holistic and sustainable development of the club as we seek to establish ourselves as a significant club locally and on the continent.”

Manwa’s appointment comes a month after Madamburo (Ngezi) parted ways with Nyasha Kadenge who was previously holding the CEO position.

According to reports, Kadenge who had been heading Ngezi Platinum Stars’ secretariat for close to six years was fired after a disciplinary hearing.

Nonetheless, information pertaining to the reason for the hearing together with its outcome remained undisclosed.

Ngezi Platinum also appointed Benjani Mwaruwari as their new head coach in March, along with Bongani Mafu as his assistant coach.

This was after the departure of Rodwell Dhlakama who firstly was placed on suspension in February over allegations of corruption before resigning at the helm.

And apart from Mwaruwari and Mafu’s appointments, Ngezi also roped in the ex-Warriors captain Tinashe “Father” Nengomasha as the club’s manager.