Marshall Munetsi named in French Ligue 1 team of the week

Warriors star Marshall Munetsi (25) has been named in the French Ligue 1 team of the week following last Saturday’s impressive performance.

Munetsi who plies his trade with French top flight side Stade Reims helped his side to a 2-1 victory over Saint Etienne away at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium.

The Zimbabwean international put his side ahead with an early lead, finding the back of the net with only two minutes into the game.

He directed his right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner to net his fifth goal of the season.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder’s sterling performance over the weekend saw him being elected in the French top flight league team of the week.

The 25-year-old right footed midfielder who was given a 8.2 rating was named along with some of the world’s best players Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

The PSG pair was rated as follows, the former (Messi) got a rating of 10 while Mbappe was given a 9.0 rating.

Munetsi has had a remarkable season this campaign, he is just a goal behind the highly valued forward Messi who has six goals.

This has seen some local publications coming up with a brief comparison between him and the star because he has gone toe-to-toe in terms of goals with the Argentinian who has struggled to find his best form in France since joining from the Spanish giants Barcelona FC.

However, in an interview with H-Metro, the Warriors and Stade Reims player refused to be compared with Messi.

“Don’t compare me with a football god (Messi),” Munetsi told the publication.

“He is one of the best athletes who has made us enjoy and love football so, for me compared to him, I don’t know what to say,” he said, “He is a legend and in a class of his own, an inspiration to me.”